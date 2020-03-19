CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 1,076 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,047,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of CF opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

