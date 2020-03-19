CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 638.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 344,876 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPP opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

