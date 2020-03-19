CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $203.57. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

