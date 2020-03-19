CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 4,887 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 739.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 271,882 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NUAN stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.69. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

