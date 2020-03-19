CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 286 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.