CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 226 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.21. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

