CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 1,205 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 941.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lumentum from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

