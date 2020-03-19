Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2,070.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $984.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

