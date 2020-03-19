Critical Survey: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) vs. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 5.02% -46.52% 23.09% BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR -23.35% -34.45% -10.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.06%. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.80%. Given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $428.41 million 3.17 $21.50 million $0.55 15.60 BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR $24.93 million 6.37 -$10.48 million N/A N/A

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD. The company pipeline products also include olinciguat, an oral and once-daily vascular sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of patients suffering from sickle cell diseases; praliciguat, an oral, once daily systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of heart failure and for diabetic nephropathy; IW 6463, a central nervous system penetrant oral sGC stimulator in clinical development for serious neurodegenerative diseases; and two organ targeted programs for the treatment of liver and lung. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Japan, as well as a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

