Critical Survey: IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) versus AbbVie (OTCMKTS:ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 23.69% -162.54% 20.31% IntelGenx Technologies -792.90% -162.47% -62.47%

This table compares AbbVie and IntelGenx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $33.27 billion 3.16 $7.88 billion $8.94 7.95 IntelGenx Technologies $1.82 million 15.46 -$10.11 million ($0.14) -1.82

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than IntelGenx Technologies. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AbbVie has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AbbVie and IntelGenx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 6 7 0 2.43 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

AbbVie presently has a consensus target price of $91.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. IntelGenx Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.37, suggesting a potential upside of 435.53%. Given IntelGenx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IntelGenx Technologies is more favorable than AbbVie.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AbbVie beats IntelGenx Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides KALETRA, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications to maintain viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; NORVIR, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and SYNAGIS to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males; CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron to treat prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product; and ORILISSA, a non-peptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain. It has collaborations with Alector, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Galapagos; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing INT0037/2013, INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0045/2018, INT0046/2018. The company has co-development and commercialization agreements with RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., and Endo Ventures Ltd.; licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc., Gensco Pharma, and Chemo Group; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

