Critical Review: Ovintiv (OVV) & The Competition

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ovintiv to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -16.02% -2.93% 4.46%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 12 3 0 2.13 Ovintiv Competitors 2489 9392 12894 437 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $17.89, suggesting a potential upside of 639.37%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 247.85%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 0.74 Ovintiv Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 2.97

Ovintiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ovintiv rivals beat Ovintiv on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Ovintiv Company Profile

