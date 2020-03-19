Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 1060562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPG. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.83. The company has a market cap of $511.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

