Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Tivity Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,320,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

