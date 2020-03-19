Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $290.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.44.
Shares of AAPL opened at $246.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
