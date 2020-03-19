Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $290.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.44.

Shares of AAPL opened at $246.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

