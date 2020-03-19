Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 25.2% After Strong Earnings

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price rose 25.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $137.14, approximately 4,420,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,691,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.57.

The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $10,650,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,196.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,034,685. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

