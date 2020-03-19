Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Insider Matthew Rowe Buys 68,204 Shares

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe purchased 68,204 shares of Countplus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,204.00 ($48,371.63).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Matthew Rowe purchased 1,753 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,893.24 ($1,342.72).

On Thursday, February 20th, Matthew Rowe purchased 3,499 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,960.87 ($2,809.13).

Countplus stock opened at A$0.85 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. Countplus Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Countplus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Countplus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Countplus Company Profile

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

