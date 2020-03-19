Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,005 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 629,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,721 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

