Contrasting Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (NASDAQ:FHLB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Opus Bank alerts:

This table compares Opus Bank and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $326.98 million 1.52 $61.83 million $1.76 8.23 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.07 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 18.91% 6.47% 0.86% FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 16.51% 6.06% 0.69%

Risk and Volatility

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Opus Bank and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opus Bank currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.28%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Summary

Opus Bank beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.