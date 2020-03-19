Contrasting LendingClub (NYSE:LC) & China Customer Relations Centers (NYSE:CCRC)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and China Customer Relations Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -4.05% 0.25% 0.07% China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A

91.1% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LendingClub and China Customer Relations Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $758.61 million 0.98 -$30.75 million $0.02 419.00 China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 0.54 $16.09 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub.

Risk and Volatility

LendingClub has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LendingClub and China Customer Relations Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingClub currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 153.58%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LendingClub is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Summary

LendingClub beats China Customer Relations Centers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

