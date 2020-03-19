Contrasting Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & Clarivate Analytics (NASDAQ:CCC)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Innodata and Clarivate Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -2.87% -5.35% -3.16% Clarivate Analytics -21.65% -3.43% -1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innodata and Clarivate Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate Analytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Clarivate Analytics has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Clarivate Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate Analytics is more favorable than Innodata.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Clarivate Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $57.42 million 0.38 N/A N/A N/A Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 6.21 -$210.98 million $0.35 47.83

Innodata has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Innodata has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate Analytics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate Analytics beats Innodata on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

