Contrasting Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Interactive Brokers Group (OTCMKTS:IBKR)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Global Arena alerts:

This table compares Global Arena and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena 29.67% -3.04% 23.98% Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24%

This table compares Global Arena and Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $720,000.00 2.55 $7.92 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 6.16 $161.00 million $2.27 16.85

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Volatility and Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Arena and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.75%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.