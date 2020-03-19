Contrasting ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Strategic Education (OTCMKTS:STRA)

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChineseInvestors.com and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 2 1 3.33

Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $190.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.29%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 0.86 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.58 $81.14 million $6.67 17.58

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -156.46% N/A -271.23% Strategic Education 8.14% 10.21% 8.26%

Risk and Volatility

ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strategic Education beats ChineseInvestors.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

