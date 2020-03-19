Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.44% from the stock’s current price.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €116.41 ($135.36).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON opened at €56.63 ($65.85) on Tuesday. Continental has a 52 week low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €97.49 and a 200-day moving average of €113.04.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.