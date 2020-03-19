Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROAD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

ROAD opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $687.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. SunTx Capital Management Corp. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $227,323,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 988,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $15,491,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

