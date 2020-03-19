Compass Group (LON:CPG) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital raised Compass Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,772.31 ($23.31).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 996.20 ($13.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,749.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,914.32. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25.

In other news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

