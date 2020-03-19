Comparing Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynga and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 11 0 2.79 LiveRamp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 23.41%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $64.20, indicating a potential upside of 133.20%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Zynga.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynga and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 4.46 $41.92 million ($0.06) -103.17 LiveRamp $285.62 million 6.49 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -20.09

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 3.17% -10.12% -5.71% LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01%

Summary

Zynga beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

