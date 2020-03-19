Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Commscope traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $6.70, 377,053 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,718,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,965,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after buying an additional 1,480,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commscope by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after buying an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

