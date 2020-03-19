COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.18. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About COLRUYT SA/ADR

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

