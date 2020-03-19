COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.18. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

