Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Price Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Colfax traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.52, 154,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,682,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colfax by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

