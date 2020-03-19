Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COHU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $491.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

