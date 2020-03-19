CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,899 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $70,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

CME opened at $142.97 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.49 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

