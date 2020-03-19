Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $152.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Clorox traded as high as $186.25 and last traded at $185.57, with a volume of 88627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.69.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

