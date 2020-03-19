Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Weir Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.50 ($20.26).

Get Weir Group alerts:

WEIR opened at GBX 742 ($9.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,266.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,398.68. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 30.45 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.42%.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.