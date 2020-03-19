Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $177.98 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $304.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.