Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
CINE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).
Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 47.48 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.
