CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,922,000 after acquiring an additional 674,765 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

