CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $435,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,626,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,132,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,580,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.53 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

