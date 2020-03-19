CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 35.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $997.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.17. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

