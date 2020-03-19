CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,000 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.12% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $310.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Baeuerle sold 87,379 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,396,316.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $80,981.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,547 over the last quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

