CIBC Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$4.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FVI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$5.80 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $500.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.55.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.