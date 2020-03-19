CIBC Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$10.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

TSE ACQ opened at C$5.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. AutoCanada’s payout ratio is -28.33%.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

