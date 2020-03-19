Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Acquires $70,000.00 in Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,532.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Chimerix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 654,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chimerix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 743,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.