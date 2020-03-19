Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,689,769.30 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

