Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 18.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) were up 18.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 4,662,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,538,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Specifically, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CC shares. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemours by 33.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 117.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

