Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.12% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

