Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chart Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

