CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$3.06.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

