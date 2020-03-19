CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.50.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96. The stock has a market cap of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

