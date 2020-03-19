Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERV. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 target price on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of TSE:CERV opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.60. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$13.80.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.