Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centurylink by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

CTL stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

